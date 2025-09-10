Such a nice cover for September 4 — three nice ladies with books — two of my favorite joys of life. But how sad that they also represent the curse of prenatal infanticide — beauty clothing ugliness.

Yes, I know you don’t think so: “Think of all the women who are being freed from the tyranny of pregnancy, when they deserve to be free of it!” Let’s be clear and let’s be honest — prenatal infanticide is taking a human life. That is not being free; it’s the bondage of self-centeredness for the sake of a momentary pleasure. This doesn’t shock you because your culture considers sexual activity to be just another kind of pleasure.

Of course there are cases in which the mother’s life must be rescued at the expense of the nascent child. But nearly all destructions of unborn children are infanticides of convenience.

I hope those three ladies, and many others, will rethink the foolish and false way they have been misled to follow, and that they will become leaders of true freedom — the freedom to share, to give, and to bring life into the world.