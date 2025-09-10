MBT Acquires SIRAS Systems, to Become California’s First Fully Integrated Compliance and Reimbursement Platform for Student Services

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

VISALIA, CA – Sept. 10, 2025 — Medical Billing Technologies, Inc. (MBT), a leader in California education reimbursement and compliance, announced today it has acquired SIRAS Systems, the state’s second-largest and fastest-growing provider of web-based special education software. This acquisition allows MBT to offer the first commercially available, all-in-one system that combines IEP management, CALPADS reporting, and Medi-Cal reimbursement all in one unified platform.

For educators, the new and enhanced MBT platform eliminates the disconnect between documentation and reimbursement, providing a more straightforward path from student support to reimbursement. Educators will be able to manage student support plans, track service delivery, and secure funding through one login. The platform also connects the full spectrum of student services in an audit-ready environment, providing administrators with a more comprehensive view of what each individual student needs and receives.

“For more than 30 years, MBT has helped California’s schools and districts recover critical funds while staying compliant with state and federal rules,” said Reid Stephens, President of Business Operations, MBT. “By bringing in the SIRAS platform, we’re creating a single, powerful system that supports student services from plan to reimbursement, and helps districts avoid the risk of compliance gaps that can lead to costly legal consequences. It’s a more innovative, efficient way to handle administrative tasks, and gives educators time back to focus on students.”

Founded in 1994, MBT has worked closely with K–14 schools, county offices of education, and community colleges across California. Its proprietary billing platform, OptiClaim®, is specifically created for the education environment and includes safeguards to help districts meet complex compliance obligations.

Now part of MBT, the SIRAS platform brings over 25 years of experience in providing support to special education departments across the state. SIRAS, used by more than 190 districts and 16 SELPAs (Special Education Local Plan Area), is renowned for its legally sound IEP (Individualized Education Program) goal-writing tools, English-Spanish accessibility features, centralized caseload management, and efficient CALPADS (California Longitudinal Pupil Achievement Data System) reporting.

“Educators and school administrators are stretched thin,” said Brian Marcontell, Vice President, SIRAS Systems. “This integration gives them one place to manage IEPs, track services, and to feel confident that their districts are reimbursed for what they’re providing. With SIRAS’s goal-writing tools, CALPADS support, and centralized tracking integrated with MBT’s compliance platform, it clears a path for educators to focus less on paperwork and more on students.”

This acquisition brings timely support to education centers, as school budgets and staffing numbers are shrinking while students’ needs correspondingly climb. Nearly 40% of special educators report spending more than 20% of their time on documentation. When service records are incomplete, it opens the door to legal risk, as compliance gaps can be an expensive liability for school districts. Due process complaints are often filed in California over missed deadlines, incomplete IEP forms, or missing service logs, resulting in millions of dollars paid in damages and legal fees.

Schools using the new system can expect continuity of service with added support and functionality to help educators and administrators deliver on the promise of a free and appropriate public education (FAPE). From documenting a need to tracking service delivery to securing reimbursement, MBT’s added capabilities will make these processes transparent and simplified. To learn more about MBT’s enhanced platform and what it means for California schools, visit http://www.mbt4schools.com.

About Medical Billing Technologies

Medical Billing Technologies (MBT) is a California-based company founded in 1994 that helps educational agencies manage and maximize state and federal reimbursement programs. MBT’s proprietary billing platform, OptiClaim®, is built for schools and backed by hands-on audit support, compliance tools, and service enrollment expertise. In 2025, MBT expanded its platform with the acquisition of SIRAS to better support documentation, compliance, and funding needs across the education system.