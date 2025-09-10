Our Communities Are Under Threat

Monday’s Supreme Court action on immigration enforcement is a devastating blow to civil liberties. By granting the federal government’s request for a stay, the court has allowed the Department of Homeland Security to continue unlawful stop-and-detain practices while the case proceeds — effectively legalizing racial profiling and empowering agents to target people based on race, language, or labor.

The consequences of this temporary decision are immediate and dangerous. What lower courts recognized as unlawful and unconstitutional is now permitted to continue unchecked, eroding due process and undermining basic protections. This shift is not about safety, but about fear and control. Interior enforcement now reaches deep into communities, tearing long-time residents from their homes, jobs, and families. In the tri-county region of Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and Ventura, more than 7,000 people are in removal proceedings. Many live in mixed-status households, where U.S. citizen children face the very real possibility of permanent separation from their parents.

This administration’s actions are part of a broader agenda that seeks to devalue and divide us: vilifying immigrants, dismantling DEI, and demonizing LGBTQ+ communities. At their core, these attacks attempt to tell entire groups of people that they are less worthy of dignity, belonging, and freedom.

At The FUND for Santa Barbara, we know better. All people deserve safety, rights, and the ability to live and thrive in community. We applaud the tireless work of our grantees and partners who, day in and day out, support our undocumented neighbors with legal defense, housing, advocacy, and emergency care. Their work is essential, and their burden is growing.

Now is the time to act. Donate to The FUND and resource those on the front lines. This isn’t just an immigration issue — our personal liberties and our democracy itself is on the line. This is a test of our shared humanity, who we are, and what kind of nation we are willing to be.