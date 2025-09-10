Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down for Homeless and At-Risk Veterans Seeks Attendees and Donations

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Maria—Veterans seeking resources such as free healthcare screenings, employment assistance, clothing, crisis counseling and more can attend the annual Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down on Oct. 25, 2025. The 13 th annual event is designed primarily for homeless and at-risk veterans, and will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Santa Maria Fairpark, 937 S. Thornburg St. The event is limited to the first 500 veterans, legal spouses and dependent children younger than 18.

Applications for veterans who want to attend the Stand Down are available at the Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down website: http://www.sbcountystanddown.com or by calling Supervisor Steve Lavagnino’s Office at (805) 346-8402. The Stand Down was created to provide veterans in need with a huge variety of resources, including food, haircuts, clothing, gear such as boots, tents and blankets, resume assistance, showers, educational resources, legal guidance, chaplain services, readjustment counseling and more.

Among the new service providers this year are the Coachella Valley Recovery Center, Vandenberg Space Force Base Education Department, New Dawn Treatment Center, ATT, SESLOC and special assistance for homeless veterans.

Many donations are still needed to aid male and female veterans, including new socks, new sweatpants and sweatshirts, short or long-sleeved t-shirts, bath towels and hand towels, underwear, jeans and more. Organizers are also seeking handle bag and tote bags, large trash bags, large plastic storage bins with tops and new sheets and

blankets.

Stand Down organizers have created an easy link for generous donors to select much needed items at Walmart.com and have them delivered directly to Stand Down. Follow the directions under the sponsors/donations tab at http://www.sbcountystanddown.com and select from dozens of items needed by veterans. Donations of gift cards are greatly appreciated and will be used to fill unmet needs for the day of the event. Among the services being offered this year is the “Pet Zone.” Veterans may bring small pets to Stand Down for vaccinations and grooming. This year, however, any dogs more than 40 pounds will be required to have its own handler. Special transportation will not be available for veterans with pets. The Pet Zone is in need of donations, including 4-foot and 6-foot leashes and small bags of dog and cat food.

Stand Down organizers are also in need of any barbers or hair stylists willing to donate time the day of the event. If you are a licensed barber or stylist willing to donate time, please call Sandy Agalos at (805) 346-8402.