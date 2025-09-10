Teachers’ Night Out at MOXI Friday, September 26, 2025, 5:30 – 7:30 PM

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA, CA. (Wednesday, September 3, 2025) – Teachers, it’s your turn to play! On Friday, September 26 at 5:30, MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation invites educators aged 21+ for its first Teachers’ Night Out, an evening designed just for TK-12 teachers and school administrators in Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties.

Educators will get to enjoy the museum, a sneak peek at exciting new field trip programs for 2025-2026, and a chance to preview new exhibits opening later this fall as well as live , interactive demos that bring STEAM to life. Attendees can also enjoy sips + snacks while exploring all three floors of hands-on exhibits and taking in rooftop Sky Garden views.

Additionally, teachers will be entered for door prizes, including a free field trip, an add-on Engineering Exploration Program, and classroom resources. Guests will also have the opportunity to share their feedback to help shape MOXI’s future programs and professional development opportunities for educators.

Reserve your spot today. Space is limited. Learn more at moxi.org/teachersnightout. This event is free to TK – 12 teachers and school administrators in Santa Barbara and Ventura Countries. Please show current, valid employee identification for entry. Informal educators and other professionals interested in learning about MOXI’s programs are welcome for a $25 admission fee. Open to ages 21+. Must show valid ID.

About MOXI

MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation® is dedicated to igniting learning through interactive experiences in science and creativity. MOXI is a Green Business Innovator and serves guests of all ages through its hands-on exhibits and education programs. MOXI is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization generously supported by its daily guests, members, facility rentals and donations from individuals, foundations, and corporate partners. For more information, visit moxi.org.

Calendar Editors:

Teachers’ Night Out

Friday, September 26, 5:30 – 7:30 PM

A FREE event just for educators. Whether you’re planning a field trip, looking for new STEAM inspiration, or just want to have fun with fellow educators, this night is for you. Reservations now available.

MOXI@Night, NEON

Saturday, October 4, 5:30 – 11 PM

Join us for an electrifying + impactful evening in support of STEAM learning. Limited number of sponsorships and single tickets are now available for MOXI’s signature annual fundraising gala. Contact Jen.Norling@moxi.org to learn more.