The Art of Home & Garden,

Fall 2025 Edition

Serene Interiors, Immersive Gardens,

and the People Who Bring Them to Life

By Tiana Molony | September 11, 2025

Image credit: Courtesy, Ingrid Bostrom, Celine Richardson



As a child, I was captivated by The Secret Garden. The idea of discovering a hidden gate, overgrown with ivy, that led to a place where nurturing plants could awaken something in you felt irresistible.

That longing doesn’t fade with age. Even as adults, we seek out restorative spaces that feel secluded and transformative. For Jefferson Woeste, the owner of J. Woeste in Los Olivos, cultivating such a refuge has been a lifelong pursuit. His garden shop is so immersive that visitors often lose track of time — and occasionally even get locked inside.

Places like these offer more than escape; they remind us why sanctuaries, both indoors and out, are worth protecting.

That’s the thread running through this Home & Garden special section. You’ll read about bringing greenery indoors, the role of native plants in our yards, and how a simple lawn can be reimagined as a rain garden.

Inside the home, too, we’ll explore how order and intention can turn rooms into havens of calm — proof that whether outside or in, the right environment can spark a little everyday magic.

—Tiana Molony