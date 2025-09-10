UCSB Arts & Lectures Names Heather Silva Managing Director of Development and Elise Erb Senior Director of Development

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – UCSB Arts & Lectures is building the next generation of cultural leadership with two key appointments in its Development team: Heather Silva has been named Managing Director of Development and Elise Erb has been promoted to Senior Director of Development.

In her new role, Heather will oversee the A&L development team, providing strategic leadership and direction in close partnership with Meghan Bush, Miller McCune Executive Director. Elise will continue her valued contributions as Senior Director, bringing proven experience and continuity to the team. Miller McCune Executive Director Meghan Bush stated her enthusiasm for the changes, saying “I’m thrilled to welcome Heather Silva back to Arts & Lectures as we restructure our Development team to sharpen our focus on strategic growth and major giving. Heather was a longtime colleague in programming and has since become a dynamic force in nonprofit fundraising and community leadership. She’s a profoundly valuable colleague and a natural leader. The opportunity to reintegrate her into the A&L leadership team feels like kismet.”

“I’m also proud to elevate Elise Erb to Senior Director. Elise consistently leads with dedication, insight, and grace. Her outstanding work, particularly over the past year and throughout the Vive el Arte de Santa Barbara Endowment Campaign, has significantly deepened Arts & Lectures’ impact on campus and in the community.”

Heather Silva returns to Arts & Lectures after six years as Senior Director of Development at UCSB Library, where she played a key role in advancing major gift strategy across campus as part of a university-wide leadership team. Before that, she spent 15 years at Arts & Lectures, eventually serving as Director of Programming and Special Initiatives. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame with a master’s degree from the University of Southern California, Heather is past president of the Board of Directors of California Presenters and currently serves on the board of Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics.

Elise Erb joined Arts & Lectures three years ago from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, where she was Associate Director of Development for the College of Engineering. She earned her bachelor’s degree in History from Cal Poly SLO and holds a master’s degree from the University of Texas at Austin.

In just over a year, the UCSB Arts & Lectures Development team secured more than $6 million to endow ¡Viva el Arte de Santa Bárbara!, ensuring this vibrant program of free, family-friendly performances will remain accessible to communities across Santa Barbara County for generations to come. This milestone represents one of the largest programmatic endowments in Arts & Lectures’ history and reflects the organization’s deep dedication to expanding cultural access.

In total, UCSB Arts & Lectures raised $8.5 million in cash and pledges in the last fiscal year alone – a powerful demonstration of their strategic vision, relationship-building expertise and ability to inspire meaningful investment in the arts.

Thanks to their efforts, and with strong community support and bold new leadership, UCSB Arts & Lectures continues to grow and thrive, bringing world-renowned speakers and performers to the Central Coast and ensuring that transformational cultural experiences remain a cornerstone of our region.

