We will not be silent

Invisible or afraid

In peace we will rebel

To expose the charade

For every whim and desire

You dictate from on high

With no care who it hurts

The hopes you doom to die

Selfishness is your truth

Ignorance is your core

Arrogance is your action

Human kindness you ignore

Our voices must rise

With feet on the ground

Reject the status quo

Bring the United States around

To people living without fear

The earth to protect and treasure

Work to rebuild equality

Bring chaos back in measure