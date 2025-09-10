We will not be silent
Invisible or afraid
In peace we will rebel
To expose the charade
For every whim and desire
You dictate from on high
With no care who it hurts
The hopes you doom to die
Selfishness is your truth
Ignorance is your core
Arrogance is your action
Human kindness you ignore
Our voices must rise
With feet on the ground
Reject the status quo
Bring the United States around
To people living without fear
The earth to protect and treasure
Work to rebuild equality
Bring chaos back in measure