After 15 Years of Planning, Santa Barbara’s Full Scale Climbing Gym Opens Monday

Santa Barbara, CA, September 2025 — After nearly 15 years of searching, dreaming, and finally building, The Pad Climbing is officially opening its doors in Santa Barbara on Friday, September 19. Located in the Magnolia Shopping Center, the brand-new facility marks the region’s first full-scale climbing gym, with over 14,000 square feet of terrain, top-rope walls towering up to 37 feet, dedicated bouldering, a yoga studio, coworking lounge, showers, and all-gender restrooms.

“While we started in San Luis Obispo over two decades ago, it has been clear for a long time that Santa Barbara wanted what we had up north,” said Kristin Horowitz, CEO of The Pad Climbing. “We faced every obstacle imaginable: zoning, real estate, recessions, pandemics . . . but we never let go of the vision. It’s deeply personal. Santa Barbara has always felt like home – my family lives and is buried here.”

The Pad started in San Luis Obispo in 2002 and has since grown into a nationally recognized, employee-owned climbing gym collective with locations in California, Nevada, and New York. Known for its inclusive, equity-driven approach to climbing, the company offers:

24/7 member access



Free rental gear for all climbers



for all climbers Included intro classes to get new climbers started



to get new climbers started Discounted memberships for students, educators, healthcare workers, and families



for students, educators, healthcare workers, and families Scholarships through the Climb4Community fund



through the Climb4Community fund Youth and adaptive programs for all abilities



The Santa Barbara location adds 30+ new jobs to the local economy and reflects The Pad’s commitment to building gyms by and for the communities they serve. While the space opens for regular use on Monday, the team is planning a free Grand Opening celebration later this month, welcoming the entire community with vendor booths, activities, and climbing for all—no gear or experience required.

“This gym is a love letter to the Central Coast,” Horowitz added. “It’s bold, accessible, and rooted in local ownership. And it’s just the beginning.”

For media images, tours, or interviews with the founders, contact Madison Milton-Smith at madison.miltonsmith@thepadclimbing.org.

About The Pad Climbing

Founded in 2002, The Pad is a multi-location climbing gym brand committed to building community through movement. With facilities in San Luis Obispo, Las Vegas, Binghamton (NY), and Santa Barbara, The Pad is an industry leader in equity, employee ownership, and values-based growth. It has won Pacific Coast Business Times Best Places to Work, the US Chamber’s Women-Owned Business award, and this year one of six national businesses to be named Leading on Leave by the National Partnership for Families and Women.