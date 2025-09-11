Most American citizens don’t get that Trump’s bombing of a Venezuelan drug boat was an act of war. Venezuela gets it, and they escalated things by sending jets to buzz U.S. Navy ships.

The right thing to do would have been to capture the boat, verify drugs were on board, and then take legal action, not provocative military action.

This is how President Lyndon Johnson hyped-up the Vietnam War. He committed an act of war by sending a war ship into North Vietnamese waters. The North Vietnamese took a few shots at the boat, leaving it undamaged. Johnson then went crying big crocodile tears to Congress saying, “They fired on us first, so we have to go to war with them.”

This is a sleaze-ball maneuver by Trump. Will Americans ever learn or care that it is America that typically starts our foreign wars? Probably not.