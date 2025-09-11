Girls Inc. of Carpinteria Eureka! Members Travel to Washington D.C. for Week of Advocacy and Exploration

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria Eureka! Members travel to Washington D.C. Back row: Rihanna Arreola, Isabella Flores, Valeria Pulido, Jessica Hernandez, Neylea Martinez, Kaylee Maddux Front row: Sara Lopez, Evelyn Lara, Sonia Marquez, Crystal Echeverria, Sophia Colin, Lynette Lopez, Kenya Rodriguez | Credit: Courtesy

CARPINTERIA, CA (September 10, 2025) – Girls Inc. of Carpinteria is proud to celebrate a powerful milestone for its Eureka! program participants, who recently returned from an inspiring week-long trip to Washington D.C. filled with learning, exploration, and advocacy.

The trip offered girls the opportunity to explore the nation’s capital, visit world-class museums, tour college campuses, and meet directly with local representatives to discuss the issues that matter most to them.

For many of the participants, it was their first time in Washington D.C. and their first experience engaging directly with policymakers. The girls rose to the occasion with confidence and curiosity, asking thoughtful and challenging questions and making their voices heard on topics impacting their communities and futures.

“The senior advocacy trip was better than words,” said Isabella Flores, Eureka! Member. “Being physically in Washington D.C. and talking to the people that make important decisions in our lives made me realize that the youth does have such an impact on our world today. Exploring the city was very fun, especially with the tight knit cohort I am so lucky to be in!”

The D.C. trip marked a significant milestone for the girls in the Eureka! program, a five-year college and career readiness initiative that fosters personal and academic growth through hands-on STEM education, professional development, and leadership training.

“We’re incredibly proud of everything our Eureka! members brought to this experience,” said Kaylee Maddux, Girls Inc. of Carpinteria’s Eureka! And Teen Coordinator. “Their determination, insight, and boldness were inspiring to witness. We can’t wait to see where they go next.”

By stepping onto college campuses, meeting changemakers, and envisioning new pathways for their futures, the girls gained a deeper sense of what’s possible for themselves and the next generation of leaders.

For more information about the Eureka! program or other Girls Inc. of Carpinteria initiatives, please contact Jamie Collins at jamie@girlsinc-carp.org or visit http://www.girlsinc-carp.org.