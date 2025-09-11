Good Samaritan Shelter Announces Events Commemorating National Recovery Month

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA. September 9, 2025 – The month of September celebrates National Recovery Month, a national observance of support for people experiencing mental health illness and substance use disorders and the use of evidence-based treatments and recovery practices.

National Recovery Month educates and supports individuals and communities

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) established the annual observance of National Recovery Month in 1989 to educate people about recovery and treatment options and increase support for people and families affected by SUDs and mental health disorders.

According to SAMHSA, 16.8% of people age 12 and older had a past-year substance use disorder in 2024, which translates to 48.4 million people in the U.S. However, only 10.2 million or 1 in 5 of those people received substance use treatment last year. People with mental illness were somewhat more likely to seek treatment, but still only half, or 32 million people, received any mental health treatment in 2024.

The stigma surrounding substance use disorder and mental health disorders is a known cause for the gap between those who need treatment and those who get it. According to the CDC, this stigma can prevent people from talking to healthcare professionals or telling their family members and partners about their health conditions. Without treatment, a high percentage of people relapse, require hospitalization, or experience chronic impairment due to their illness.

Good Samaritan Shelter brings resources to those in need

Addressing this stigma and bridging the treatment gap is the goal of Good Samaritan Shelter, a longstanding nonprofit that serves people experiencing substance use disorders, mental health illness, and homelessness throughout the Central Coast. Its core services include managing emergency and transitional housing, drug and alcohol treatment, outreach and educational services for people in recovery, and psychotherapy and rehabilitation services for Medi-Cal clients aged 18 and up. As the largest SUD services provider in Santa Barbara County, its vision is to foster relationships that destigmatize SUDs and mental health illness and create wellness and wholeness in an environment of hope.

In honor of National Recovery Month, Good Samaritan Shelter will be hosting events to bring people together and celebrate individuals and families in recovery while showcasing the incredible resources and support systems available throughout the surrounding communities.

Save the Date and Join Us:

Recovery Day – Lompoc

Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 4:00 – 6:00 PM

Ryon Park, 800 W Ocean



Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 4:00 – 6:00 PM

Good Samaritan Campus, 401 W Morrison

Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 4:00 – 6:00 PM

Carousel House, 223 E Cabrillo

Community organizations can host a booth at any or all of these events. This is a great opportunity to connect with the community and celebrate recovery. Please contact Kirsten Cahoon, GSS Director of Homeless Services, at kcahoon@goodsamaritanshelter.org or (805)354-9307.