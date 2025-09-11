Squeeze the Day at the 2025 Goleta Lemon Festival!

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The Goleta Lemon Festival is back September 27 & 28, 2025, and it’s set to be the most zestful weekend of the year! Presented by Rusty’s Pizza, this cherished community tradition transforms Girsh Park into a lively celebration of Goleta’s citrus roots, complete with family fun, delicious lemony food, live entertainment, and endless activities for kids. Purchase your activity wristbands now for $5 off!

This year, families can once again take advantage of the all-inclusive Kids Activity Wristband, your child’s golden ticket to unlimited fun at the Santa Barbara Airport Kids Zone! From bounce houses, rides, games and bubble fun to euro bungee, mini golf, and the always-popular rock wall. New this year, a tiny flyer kids’ trapeze and Parkour course. There’s something to keep every little lemon smiling.

Wristband Pre-Sale: Save $5 by grabbing your wristbands early—your kids will thank you a bushel!

$30 online at LemonFestival.com before Thursday, September 25, 2025.

$35 at the festival.

And the fun doesn’t stop there. Head to the UCLA Health Main Stage just before noon each day for the legendary American Riviera Bank Pie Eating Contest. It’s gooey, it’s silly, and it’s always a crowd favorite.

Back again, the ever so popular, Safety Street presented by Royal Restoration, offers kids a chance to climb aboard fire trucks, meet local heroes, and learn about safety while having hands-on fun.

The festival fun is powered by volunteers ages 14 and up, so if you’re interested in helping out, visit LemonFestival.com to sign up and make this year’s festival the sweetest ever!

The Goleta Lemon Festival is from 10 AM to 6 PM on Saturday, September 27 and Sunday, September 28, 2025. For more information, visit LemonFestival.com.

The Goleta Lemon Festival is organized by the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce from Goleta to Carpinteria.

