The “Aging in California” insert in the September 4-11 Independent offered a roster of highly useful state-wide resources. Thank you!

I’d like to add that Gray Panthers Santa Barbara actively educates, advocates, and agitates on behalf of older adults in our community. We’ve presented 18 educational forums on issues from talks with state reps to navigating health care.

Our next event, “Staying Sane in a Crazy World,” will feature geriatric psychiatrist Miriam Winthrop, MD, and S.B. County behavioral wellness chief of strategy Suzanne Grimmesey, MFT. This free Zoom will take place on Wednesday, October 15, from 5-6 p.m. To register, and to learn more about our county’s resources, visit sbgraypanthers.org.