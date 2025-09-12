As a single mother living at poverty level with three small children, I remember what it was like to keep them fed. Powdered milk. Hamburger Helper. Food stamps. When my daughter’s husband walked out, emptying their bank accounts, he left her destitute with two teenage children. When I saw her shortly after, I was shocked at how much weight she had lost. Her response, “I don’t eat much. I just enjoy seeing the kids eat.” It broke my heart.

How painful to hear another report of Palestinians being killed while attempting to receive food from the U.S. and Israeli-backed “Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.” The UN reports that more than 1,000 people have been killed while seeking food aid. The limited distribution points, armed with Israeli soldiers, are described as “death traps.”

While tons of food, water, and medical supplies sit waiting outside Gaza, Israel blockades them, committing the war crime of weaponizing starvation.

How long can we watch the slaughtering of starving human beings trying to get food for themselves and their children? As a mother and a human being, my heart is breaking.

This should break all of our hearts! Let’s do everything in our power to stop the starvation now, whatever it takes!