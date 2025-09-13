The letter with the same title elicits the response: “the pot calling the kettle black.”

As an avid Trump supporter, Ms. Thorn should be able to recognize where the incitement for violence has been ratcheted up in our country’s politics. A casual observation of our current president’s rallies, social media posts, “truths,” and speeches (dating back to 2015 and earlier with the birther-ism conspiracy) clearly elucidates what most people already know; the blame lies with Donald Trump.

To ignore this simple fact is an act just as mendacious as his spirit, or at the very least, inspired by it.