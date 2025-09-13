Day in and day out, people ride their bikes up and down State Street outside the lanes designated for bicyclists and often at high speeds — particularly if they are riding electric bikes. These bicyclists pay zero attention to pedestrians, expecting all pedestrians to watch out for them.

On Tuesdays, when signs are posted on the 800 block that say “Pedestrians Only” (due to the Farmer’s Market), many bicyclists simply ignore the signs and ride their bikes right on through.

Most pedestrians stick to walking on the sidewalks because it’s not safe to walk on the street, even though the whole idea behind closing down State Street to cars was to create a pedestrian walking zone. Instead, State Street has become a bicycle freeway.

It’s amazing that more pedestrians have not been hit by bicyclists.

How about having a police officer or two walk the 800 block at least on Tuesdays and hand out citations to people who won’t obey the posted signs?