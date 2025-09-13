Would you donate $5 to the Democratic Party? I didn’t think so. Neither would I. We’ve had enough “No Kings” slogans without much happening anywhere. Until now. Now you have the real opportunity to take the fight where the fight needs to happen. Vote “yes” on Proposition 50 in November.

Why, you ask? The reason is because the President of the United States called the Governor of Texas and asked him to redraw the congressional map so as to give Mr. President five more Republican votes in Congress. Just five more Republican votes in Congress would appear to secure the Republican majority and cement the programs and policies of the current president in place for the remainder of this term and possibly beyond. No need to worry about “free and fair elections” from now on.

Whether you like or do not like our own Governor Newsom, you have to admit he is one of the very few willing to take the president head on and to fight the president’s tactics in kind. There are precious few people in our country willing to take meaningful action as Newsom is now.

Proposition 50 will allow us, the voters of California, to temporarily redistrict the Congressional map in California with the hope of adding five more Democratic representatives in Congress. We are simply matching the tactics already taken by the State of Texas.

Vote “yes” on Proposition 50.

Thank you for your attention to this matter.