It was with awe and dismay that I read the Sable ad in last week’s Indy. I was at the beach in Refugio area in 2015 and saw the disgusting pools of oil on rocks and sand, and on the marine animals on the beach, covered in oil. All due to the erosion of a decades-old oil pipeline. That should have been the end of Sable in Santa Barbara County!
Ad Nauseam
By Dianne Lind, S.B.
Sun Sep 14, 2025 | 11:50am
Mon Sep 15, 2025 | 01:43am
