Oh! Another glossy mailer in my postbox! What impending injustice are they warning us about that I’d really love to ignore?

Trump taking another dump on the Constitution? While John Roberts hands him stars-and-stripes printed toilet paper? Presidents of prestigious Ivy League universities kissing their king’s feet? Non-citizens, legal or not, huddled in homes dreading the armed masked men at their doors?

No, the mailer wanted me to say “No to partisan gerrymandering.” Okay, I am down with that. Personally, I don’t even see why my vote for the president carries less weight than other voters’. If districts are the new voting entity nominating a president, sure, let’s make them fair. Then, I saw the words “Sacramento Power Grab.”

Really! Turns out, the man behind these mailers is none other than Charles T. Munger Jr. The son of the very same man who wanted to put UCSB students in windowless dormitories. The apple didn’t fall far from the tree, it seems. What does the son want from these deceptive mailers? Not to ban all gerrymandering, just the kind Democrats do in helpless defense. Did he try to stop Texas from doing it? Not even a whisper I suspect.

Yet, here he is grandstanding on the danger of gerrymandering to democracy. Meanwhile, his real intention is to continue to have a pitifully obsequious Republican majority so Trump can continue making a mockery of running a country. Find the worst-qualified people to run a department and put them in charge. (Kash Patel anyone?) Ruin the economy, well, because his gut spoke to him, and its effluent sounded the word “tariff.” Divert a trillion from the poor to tax-breaks for the rich, cause he wanted to help his rich cronies and keep more of his ill-gotten crypto money (emoluments be damned). Treat blue states as the enemy because, well, they didn’t vote for him. And above all, revel in his cruelty to the hapless undocumented slaving to keep the low-wage economy running, cause well, he learnt from his father’s housing business it was best to discriminate against people who couldn’t stand up for themselves.

So, what else does the junior Munger want? Trump is making no bones (not bone spurs) about wanting to use the Insurrection Act. A supine Supreme Court may just bless that in a shadow docket. Then, not only will the undocumented face Trump’s wrath but everyone who opposes him in actions and words. We’ll need lots more post-WW2 Japanese-American concentration-camp-like buildings. Perhaps that’s where Junior can help — adapt his father’s designs to build windowless silos for the rest of us.

I did tell you I wanted to ignore impending injustices.