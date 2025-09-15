Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara Awards $40K Grantto Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA – The Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara has awarded a $40,000 grant to Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics (SBNC) to continue its cancer prevention and care program, which ensures that vulnerable individuals in South Santa Barbara County receive access to cancer screenings, prevention, and support services.

The grant funds a full-time cancer prevention and care coordinator and part-time wellness navigators, who focus on education, outreach, and connecting patients with community resources. Their work includes assisting patients with insurance enrollment, translation, transportation, and coordinating dental and medical care, as well as navigating medical bills—ensuring patients receive both timely and holistic support. They also provide cancer screenings and guide individuals through the complexities of the healthcare system.

Since the start of 2025, SBNC has increased cancer prevention awareness by participating in 22 community events. Staff members connected with nearly 2,700 residents and spoke with many about cancer prevention, screening, and common warning signs of cancer. SBNC also provided 530 mammogram screenings, 155 diagnostic mammograms, and 465 pap smears. Staff distributed bilingual educational materials, made over 700 community referrals, and assisted more than 1,000 individuals with Medi-Cal enrollment.

“We are pleased to support cancer prevention and care for all residents of Santa Barbara,” said Lori Willis, executive director of the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara. “This grant strengthens essential services for low-income, uninsured, underserved, and unsheltered individuals, ensuring early access to cancer care when it’s most needed.”

The Cancer Foundation has partnered with SBNC since 2016, helping advance its mission to ensure the availability of superior cancer care and patient support services for all Santa Barbara County residents.

To learn more about SBNC, visit http://www.sbclinics.org

About the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara:

The Cancer Foundation is an independent nonprofit and the exclusive fundraising partner of the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center. The Foundation strives to ensure that Ridley-Tree Cancer Center has the necessary means to positively impact patients on a daily basis while also providing funding to local organizations that offer additional services and care to patients. To learn more, visit the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara at www.cfsb.org, or find us on Instagram and Facebook.