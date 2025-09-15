Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA—September 12, 2025—This September, in recognition of Sepsis Awareness Month and Sepsis Awareness Day on September 13, Cottage Health encourages the community to learn the signs of sepsis and seek prompt medical attention if symptoms appear.

Sepsis occurs when the body’s response to an infection damages its own tissues and organs. If not identified and treated promptly, it can lead to shock, multi-organ failure and even death. Globally, sepsis affects up to 50 million people each year and contributes to nearly 11 million deaths.

“Sepsis can affect anyone, at any age, and can progress rapidly,” said Dr. Natalie Achamallah, Medical Director of the Sepsis Program at Cottage Health. “Understanding the warning signs is one of the most effective tools toward improving outcomes.”

Because 80% of sepsis cases begin outside the hospital, awareness is critical. Common symptoms may include:

• Slurred speech or confusion

• Extreme shivering or muscle pain/fever

• Passing no urine all day

• Severe breathlessness

• It feels like you are going to die

• Skin mottled or discolored

Anyone experiencing these symptoms should seek emergency medical care immediately. Early detection and treatment can mean the difference between life and death.

While not all cases of sepsis can be prevented, there are important steps everyone can take to reduce risk such as washing your hands frequently, clean common surface areas and get vaccinated against influenza and COVID.

Additional resources are available at worldsepsisday.org.

About Cottage Health | CottageHealth.org

Cottage Health is a not-for-profit health system providing advanced medical care on California’s Central Coast. In the past year, its hospitals in Goleta, Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez Valley cared for 20,733 inpatient admissions, 91,649 emergency department visits and 2,005 newborn deliveries. With morethan 700 physicians, including specialists typically found only at university medical centers, Cottage offers expert, comprehensive care. As a teaching institution, it trains physicians through residency programs in medical, surgical, pediatric and radiology specialties. Cottage Health is home to the Central Coast’s only Level I adult and Level II pediatric trauma center and an advanced comprehensive stroke center. Its specialty services include Cottage Children’s Medical Center, Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital, the Santa Barbara Neuroscience Institute, Cottage Heart & Vascular Center and Cottage Center for Orthopedics. Beyond its hospitals, Cottage expands care through primary and specialty clinics, urgent care centers and 24/7 provider access via Cottage Virtual Care.