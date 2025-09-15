CSUCI Announces Homecoming Week 2025, Culminating with Anderson .Paak Foundation’s .Paak House Festival

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Sept. 15, 2025 – Cal State Channel Islands (CSUCI) has announced Homecoming Week, Oct. 6-11, 2025, filled with tradition, celebration, and Dolphin spirit, all leading up to hosting of the annual .Paak House Festival on Saturday, Oct. 11.

The week will feature a Homecoming Pep Rally on Monday, Oct. 11 to kick off the celebration, a History of CSUCI Exhibit, Late Night Eats, and Foodie Tuesday. The celebration continues with interactive showcases like Robots Unveiled, Street Fair, and an outdoor movie night under the stars. Dolphin Brunch and Drag Show brings the campus together in pride and community, while the CSUCI Boating Center at the Channel Islands Harbor will offer a sunset harbor night to close the week.

Comedy Night featuring comedian Frankie Quiñones, will bring laughter and energy to campus as part of the Homecoming festivities. Quiñones, a stand-up comedian, actor, and creator best known for his acclaimed role in Hulu’s This Fool—which earned him a nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series at the Independent Spirit Awards—will bring his signature character-driven comedy to the CSUCI stage. Tickets are required and available for purchase ($5 general admission, $50 VIP).

This year marks a milestone as CSUCI partners with the Brandon Anderson Foundation, founded by Grammy-winning artist Anderson .Paak, to bring the nationally renowned .Paak House Festival to campus for the first time.

The nationally acclaimed festival brings live performances by top artists, youth art showcases, wellness, education booths, food trucks, family fun, and more. Purchased tickets are required for the public, and discounted tickets are available for CSUCI alumni and students. Tickets can be purchased at PaakHouse.org.

“This partnership represents so much more than a concert—it’s a celebration of community, creativity and opportunity,” said CSUCI Interim President Sue Andrzejewski. “We’re honored to welcome Anderson .Paak and his foundation home to Ventura County as part of our Homecoming festivities.”

The .Paak House Festival, founded by Anderson .Paak through the Brandon Anderson Foundation, uplifts underserved youth and families by blending music, culture, and access to vital resources. Previous festival guests have included Jhené Aiko, Raphael Saadiq, Cordae, Masego, and Thundercat, with this year’s lineup to be announced soon.

For Homecoming and festival updates, visit go.csuci.edu/homecoming

CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY CHANNEL ISLANDS

California State University Channel Islands (CSUCI) is Ventura County’s only public university and opened in 2002 as the 23rd campus in the CSU system. CSUCI is located between Camarillo and the Oxnard Plain, midway between Santa Barbara and Los Angeles.

The campus is nestled against the foothills of the Santa Monica Mountains and is a 10-minute drive from the Pacific Ocean. With more than 4,880 students, 29,000 alumni, and 1,000 employees, CSUCI is poised to grow in size and distinction, while maintaining one of the most student-focused learning environments in public higher education with more than 90 academic degrees, teaching credentials, certificates, and professional and community programs.

CSUCI is a Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI) and has earned the distinguished “Research Colleges and Universities” designation from the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.

Connect with and learn more by visiting http://www.csuci.edu or CSUCI’s Social Media.