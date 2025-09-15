Full Daytime Closure of Sycamore Canyon Road in Santa Barbara set for Tuesday, September 16

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY – Travelers in Santa Barbara on Highway 144 (Sycamore Canyon Road) will encounter a full closure of the roadway on Tuesday, September 16.

The closure will take place on Sycamore Canyon Road from the Five Points Roundabout at Alameda Padre Serra to Highway 192 (Stanwood Drive).

This closure will be in effect from 9 am to 3 pm.

A detour will be available via Barker Pass Road. Message signs will alert travelers in advance of the closure and provide directions for the detour.

Travelers can expect delays of 10 minutes.

Utility crews, operating under a permit from Caltrans, will replace two electrical poles at 1555 and 1579 Sycamore Canyon Road. Pole installation will be performed using two cranes that span the entire width of the roadway.

