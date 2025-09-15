International Artist Tina Coury Welsh Named October Artist of the Month at Gallery 113 in Santa Barbara

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA — October 2025 — International artist Tina Coury Welsh, who has spent a lifetime traveling the globe in search of inspiration, has been named October Artist of the Month at Gallery 113, located at 1114 State Street in Santa Barbara.

With sketchbook and paints always within reach, Coury Welsh has explored more than fifty-three countries, capturing the beauty and diversity of people, animals, and landscapes she encountered along the way. Her work reflects both the uniqueness of cultures and the universal thread of humanity — resilience, joy, and shared spirit.

Raised in Southern California and now living on an avocado ranch in Carpinteria, Coury Welsh grew up surrounded by cultural richness that became the foundation of her artistic vision. After her studies at the Art Center College of Design, she committed to a lifelong pursuit of art. Four decades of creative exploration across the world have culminated in a body of work that bridges cultures and speaks to human connection.

Visitors can view Coury Welsh’s exhibition, Paints, Palette and Passport: A Travel Artist’s Journey, throughout the month of October at Gallery 113 in Santa Barbara.

Gallery 113

1114 State Street

Santa Barbara, CA