Santa Barbara Public Library Children’s Library Celebrates 10 Years

Santa Barbara, CA – This September, the Santa Barbara Public Library’s beloved Children’s Library marks a joyful milestone—10 years of inspiring young minds and nurturing a lifelong love of reading. Since its opening in 2015, the Children’s Library has grown from serving 3,700 children a year to over 39,000, offering a vibrant space for imagination, exploration, and learning.

To celebrate, the Library will host the Children’s Library Birthday on Saturday, September 20, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Families are invited to join the fun in the colorful lower-level Children’s Library for:

Special guests and facepainting

Crafts, games, and hands-on learning stations

Birthday treats, party favors, and joyful surprises

A celebration of learning through play in one of Santa Barbara’s most cherished community spaces

The Children’s Library first opened on September 13, 2015 as the centerpiece of a public–private capital campaign called Building a Love of Reading, supported by the City of Santa Barbara and the generosity of countless foundations, businesses, and individuals. The project transformed a cramped 1,500-square-foot space into a bright, welcoming 6,000-square-foot haven designed to model the five essential early literacy practices: talking, reading, singing, writing, and playing.

Today, the Children’s Library serves thousands of children each year, offering free programs such as storytimes, OG Readers tutoring, and STEM activities, as well as access to thousands of books and age-appropriate technology.

“This anniversary is a celebration not just of a space, but of the community that made it possible,” said Brandon Beaudette, Santa Barbara Public Library Director. “The Children’s Library has become a cornerstone for local families—a place where curiosity is encouraged, stories come alive, and every child feels welcome.”

Special thanks go to the original donors who brought the Children’s Library to life in 2015, and to the next generation of supporters who are helping refresh the space with new furniture to keep it vibrant for the future.Event Details:

What: Children’s Library Birthday Bash – Celebrating 10 Years

When: Saturday, September 20, 2025 | 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Where: Children’s Library, Santa Barbara Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Cost: Free and open to the public

For more information, visit https://library.santabarbaraca.gov/ or call 805-962-7653.