Storyteller Celebrates Opening of Two New Therapeutic Playgrounds at State Street Campus

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, Calif. — Sept 10 — Yesterday, Storyteller celebrated the opening of two brand-new playgrounds at its State Street campus, marking a major milestone in the organization’s mission to nurture the social, emotional, and developmental growth of preschool and toddler students facing adversity in Santa Barbara.

On hand for the ribbon cutting were Kenny and Elizabeth Slaught, Ken Radkey, Joe Cole with the Alice Tweed Tuohy Foundation, and Anna Kokotovic, along with Storyteller board members, neighbors, and donors. Guests joined in a joyful “Let Them Play” moment as Executive Director Gabriella Garcia cut the ribbon and welcomed children to explore the new spaces—complete with bubbles and cheering.

The new playgrounds replaced equipment that had served Storyteller’s children for nearly 20 years. While the former structures were well-loved, they no longer met accreditation and licensing standards. Thanks to generous grant funding from the Audrey Hillman-Fisher Foundation, Storyteller reimagined its outdoor spaces as safe, therapeutic environments that reflect the latest research on childhood development and the healing power of play.

Designed by Play & Park, the equipment is grounded in evidence-based research showing how play builds physical, social-emotional, sensory, cognitive, and communication skills. Even the colors were selected with color psychology in mind, creating calming, therapeutic spaces that support resiliency and emotional well-being.

“These playgrounds are so much more than play spaces,” said Gabriella Garcia, Executive Director of Storyteller. “They represent joy, resilience, and the chance for every child to thrive. Watching our students’ faces light up as they explored their new play areas was an incredible reminder of why we do this work.”

Garcia also acknowledged the community leaders and supporters who made the project possible. “The last two years of permitting and preparation were not easy,” she said. “We are deeply grateful to Kenny Slaught, Ken Radkey, the Alice Tweed Tuohy Foundation, and Anna Kokotovic, whose guidance and generosity helped us navigate the additional requirements for fencing, grading, and ADA accessibility. And we are profoundly thankful to the Audrey Hillman-Fisher Foundation, whose grant funding made the playgrounds themselves a reality.”

For the children of Storyteller, the new play spaces are already making a difference—places where laughter, creativity, and healing are unfolding each day.

About Storyteller

Storyteller is a therapeutic preschool that supports Santa Barbara’s most vulnerable children and their families. With three campuses across the community, Storyteller serves approximately 150 children each year, ages six months to five years—the most critical years of development. By providing high-quality early childhood education and comprehensive family services, Storyteller helps children facing adversity build the resilience, confidence, and skills they need to succeed in school and in life.