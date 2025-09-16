Deadline Approaching for Photo Contest Celebrating California’s State Parks

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

San Francisco, CA — California State Parks Foundation today issued a reminder that the deadline for the organization’s photo contest is approaching. The California State Parks Foundation Photo Contest invites park visitors and photography enthusiasts of all ages and experience levels to capture the natural beauty, recreational activities, and unique landscapes of California’s state parks. Submissions must be made by September 30, 2025.



“We’re excited to review the submissions to the California State Parks Foundation Photo Contest,” said Rachel Norton, Executive Director of California State Parks Foundation. “This is a fun opportunity for Californians to highlight and raise awareness for the parks they love. With hundreds of state parks around the state, we expect to see a diversity of photos that include beaches, mountains, urban parks, rivers, people enjoying nature, and more.”

The California state park system includes 280 state park units, over 340 miles of coastline, 970 miles of lake and river frontage, 15,000 campsites, 5,200 miles of trails, 3,195 historic buildings, and more than 11,000 known prehistoric and historic archaeological sites. Earlier this year, California State Parks Foundation highlighted some of these beloved places with their first-ever “Best of California’s State Parks” — a poll that asked their members and followers to vote on their favorite places for camping, hiking, picnicking, and more.

Photo submissions must be taken in a California state park. Participants can enter up to three photos across the following categories:

Scenic Landscapes — Natural beauty across all seasons

Wildlife & Nature — Flora, fauna, and ecosystems

Recreation & Activities — Hiking, surfing, camping, and more

People in Parks — Enjoying parks responsibly and sustainably

California History — Cultural and historic sites in parks

There is no entry fee to participate in the contest. Category winners will win a California Explorer Vehicle Day Use Annual Pass ($195 value, vehicle entrance to 134 state parks) and be featured in California State Parks Foundation’s 2027 calendar. Honorable mentions will be showcased in an online gallery and on social media. All winners will also receive a 2027 calendar.

Submissions will be judged on creativity and originality, technical quality, relevance to the category, emotional impact and storytelling, and aesthetic appeal. Images of national parks and other locations outside of California’s state parks are not eligible for this contest. For more information and the official contest rules and photo guidelines, visit calparks.org/photocontest.

And, for Californians inspired by photographing their state parks, there is an additional upcoming opportunity. California Department of Parks and Recreation, popularly known as California State Parks, is launching a photo contest inspired by the state’s 175th anniversary. Through October 9, 2025, Californians can celebrate the state’s natural beauty and history by submitting a photo from one of 280 state parks in up to five categories for a chance to win special prizes. For more information, visit photocontest.parks.ca.gov.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA STATE PARKS FOUNDATION

California State Parks Foundation, an independent, member-supported nonprofit with over 50 years of history, is dedicated to protecting and preserving the California state park system for the benefit of all. We work in parks and in Sacramento with partners, park staff, and policymakers to address the challenges parks face. To make real and lasting change, we are working to build a movement of people who enjoy and advocate for their parks now and for future generations. Learn more at http://www.calparks.org, or find California State Parks Foundation @calparks on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter/X, and @californiaparks on Bluesky.