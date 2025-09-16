Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA, September 16, 2025 – A majority of students throughout California, including Santa Barbara, cannot read at grade level and are at risk of long-term reading failure. Without strong reading skills by third grade, students are far less likely to succeed later in school and in life.

Since 2021, the California Reading Coalition has researched methods and approaches throughout the state and the nation that have significantly improved literacy outcomes for all students, including English Language Learners. Within just a few years, these approaches have helped raise achievement dramatically, especially among students who had previously struggled the most.

The Santa Barbara Reading Coalition (http://www.sbreads.org) is pleased to host Todd Collins, educational advocate and co-founder of the California Reading Coalition, at a free community event on Saturday, October 18, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Faulkner Gallery in the Santa Barbara Central Library.

He will share insights about successful implementation of evidence-based instruction based on the Science of Reading that have moved the needle in childhood literacy.

About Todd Collins

Todd Collins is a former school board member and educational advocate based in Palo Alto, CA. After a long business career, he was elected to his local school board in 2016. In 2021, he helped organize the California Reading Coalition, focused on improving reading success for all students across California.

Event Details:

Saturday, October 18, 2025

2–4 p.m.

Faulkner Gallery, Santa Barbara Central Library

Free and open to the public

Sign Up:

https://bit.ly/46hQa3x

Or

About the Santa Barbara Reading Coalition



The Santa Barbara Reading Coalition is dedicated to ensuring that all students in Santa Barbara County achieve reading proficiency, supporting the School Board trustees, superintendent, principals, teachers, parents, and students with the resources and knowledge required to solve our reading challenges.