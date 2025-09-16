SBART Press Luncheon: Elina Stump Honored With Phil Womble Award

League play and rivalry games brought extra spice to the weekly SBART Press Luncheon at Harry’s Café on Monday.

Standout performances by Charlotte Hastings of San Marcos High volleyball and Cole Dominguez of San Marcos football earned them Athlete of the Week honors.

Charlotte Hastings

Hastings recorded 13 kills in a 3-0 sweep of Rio Mesa and followed that up with 19 kills, including a dominant fifth set, in a 3-2 victory over rival Santa Barbara. The Royals refused to fold in an electric road atmosphere, and Hastings came through in the clutch.

Dominguez spearheaded a dominant San Marcos rushing attack, finishing with 205 rushing yards on 29 carries and four touchdowns. The Royals failed to convert a potentially game-winning PAT at the end of regulation and suffered a 47-41 loss to Buena in overtime.

Cole Dominguez

Phil Womble Award

Elina Stump is a standout track & field and flag football athlete at Santa Barbara High, but her excellence extends far beyond the field of play.

The Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award is presented to student-athletes who demonstrate the highest standards of ethics and sportsmanship for each Santa Barbara area high school, and Stump was selected as the recipient for Santa Barbara High.

In the classroom, Stump maintains a 4.78 GPA and has accumulated over 125 hours of community service, which includes volunteering at Girls Inc. She is also the President of the National Honor Society and the California Scholastic Federation at Santa Barbara High.

Stump is a phenomenal athlete who was voted Team MVP of the Santa Barbara High track & field team as both a freshman and a sophomore. She is also the reigning SBART Athlete of the Year in track & field after capturing first place in the CIF-SS Division 2 long jump, and second place in both the triple jump and the 100-meter hurdles.

“It’s an absolute honor to bestow this award upon Elina,” SB athletic director Todd Heil said. “I’ve always felt this award is about what those athletes do when people aren’t watching… it’s about the little things that don’t always get seen, but they’re seen by us, by the coaches that know.”

Westmont Men’s Soccer

The Warriors are 2-1-1 on the young season under first-year head coach Paul Meehan. Westmont is coming off a 6-2 loss at Cal Poly Pomona, a strong team that reached the second round of the NCAA Division II National Tournament last season.

Westmont will host Cal State San Marcos on Saturday at noon at Thorrington Field.