Community leaders, donors, and partners gather moments before the official ribbon cutting at the newly re-imagined Twelve35 Teen Center. | Credit: Courtesy

SBPAL youth share a friendly game of pool with Santa Barbara Police Cadets, highlighting the positive connections fostered at the Teen Center. | Credit: Courtesy

Executive Director Judie Lugo joins Chief of Police Kelly Gordon, PAL student designer Rebecca Barreto, mentor Jesiy Richards, City Administrator Kelly McAdoo, and key supporters to officially open the revitalized Twelve35 Teen Center. | Credit: Courtesy

PAL student designer Rebecca Barreto stands proudly with her parents after receiving a Certificate of Recognition from California Senator Monique Limón. | Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara, CA – September 17, 2025 — The Santa Barbara Police Activities League (SBPAL) proudly announced the grand re-opening of the Twelve35 Teen Center with a celebratory ribbon cutting on September 16, 2025. After months of vision, design, and community support, the newly re-imagined space now serves as a vibrant hub for local youth.

Event Highlights

• A Ribbon Cutting to Remember – Chief of Police Kelly Gordon, PAL student designer Rebecca Barreto, mentor Jesiy Richards, and Yonie Harris Board Chair of the Women’s Fund joined Executive Director Judie Lugo to officially unveil the next chapter of youth engagement in Santa Barbara.

• Immersive Guided Tours – Guests explored the Welcome Center, Educational Kitchen, Lounge & Recreation Zones, and a Multipurpose Room, each designed with input from local teens.

Key Acknowledgments

This project was made possible through the support of the Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara, the design expertise of Appleton Partners LLP, Ashley & Vance Engineering, VE Builders and the partnership of the Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department, which provides the building and ongoing support. SBPAL also recognizes the many donors, board members, officers, staff, and volunteers whose efforts helped bring this vision to life.

High-resolution photos of the event were captured by R|G Photography and are available for media use.