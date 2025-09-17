Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – Crews are at work on a project to remove and replace a drainage culvert that runs below the southbound lanes of US 101 near Dos Pueblos Canyon in Goleta. Travelers on southbound US 101 will now encounter a 24/7 closure of the #1 (left) lane through the area.

Crews are working behind concrete barriers for their safety and that of the traveling public. After work concludes on the #1 lane, crews will move to close the #2 (right) lane in similar fashion. These lane closures will be in effect through mid-October.

Message and directional signs are in place to alert travelers who can expect delays of up to 15 minutes.

The contractor for this $300,000 project is Brough Construction of Arroyo Grande, CA.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: X/Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram at: Caltrans_D5.

Our crews deserve to get home safely too.

Drive slowly and carefully in work zones.

CHP Traffic Incident Information Page: http://cad.chp.ca.gov

Traveler information at: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/