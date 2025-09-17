Viticulturist Kevin Wilkinson Unveils Alterra Solutions, Elevating Vineyard Management Across California

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

San Luis Obispo County, Calif. (September 16, 2025) – Veteran viticulturist Kevin Wilkinson, one of the Central Coast’s most respected vineyard leaders, today unveiled Alterra Solutions, the new name and identity of the vineyard management and consulting firm he founded in 2012. Formerly known as Coastal Vineyard Services, the company’s rebrand reflects more than a decade of growth under Wilkinson’s leadership and signals an ambitious new chapter for the firm.

With deep roots in San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles and more than twenty years of experience guiding vineyard development and management across California, Wilkinson has positioned Alterra Solutions as the Central Coast’s benchmark for vineyard care. Defined by a philosophy of excellence without ego, the firm is now preparing to expand its influence beyond its home region into new frontiers such as Santa Barbara County and beyond.

“Alterra Solutions represents the continuation of a vision I have shaped throughout my career,” said Wilkinson, founder and principal. “We are dedicated to cultivating vineyards of exceptional quality while creating opportunities that strengthen our team, empower our winery partners, and enrich our community. This rebrand reflects the integrity of our past and a clear direction for the future.”

Alterra Solutions’ reputation is reinforced by its long-standing work with many of California’s most prestigious producers, including Niner Wine Estates, Keplinger Wines, Epoch Estate Wines, Clos Solène, L’Aventure, and more. Fruit grown under Alterra Solutions’ management contributes to some of the industry’s highest accolades, from perfect 100-point scores and placements on annual Top 100 lists to winemaker of the year honors and top environmental awards.

Several of the team members who helped Wilkinson establish Coastal Vineyard Services in 2012 remain with the company today, a reflection of the loyalty and trust he has fostered. Alterra has also attracted widely recognized talent, including Lucas Pope, vice president and a former Wine Enthusiast “40 Under 40” honoree, and Chris Hammell, director of operations, who spent more than 20 years overseeing agriculture at the renowned Bien Nacido Vineyard. Together, their combined expertise strengthens Alterra’s role as a trusted partner to the region’s leading wineries.

Alterra Solutions provides comprehensive vineyard management and consulting that spans the entire lifecycle of a vineyard, from initial site assessment and block design to redevelopment and long-term stewardship. Guided by Wilkinson’s expertise, the firm integrates advanced viticultural science with practical field knowledge, creating tailored programs that optimize vine health, elevate fruit composition, and deliver consistency vintage after vintage. Prestigious wineries rely on Alterra Solutions as a vital partner that advances vineyard performance, maximizes site potential, and strengthens their reputations in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

Beyond the vineyard, Wilkinson and his team are deeply engaged in the community. Alterra Solutions maintains strong ties with Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, the alma mater of Wilkinson, Pope, Hammell, and other employees, and contributes to viticulture and agriculture programs by supporting education and mentorship for the next generation of leaders. The company also supports organizations such as the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance, SIP Certified, Dignity Health’s Arroyo Grande Community Hospital, and Lumina Alliance, reflecting a belief that true leadership extends beyond farming into the lives of employees, clients, and the broader community.

For more information, or to explore working with Alterra Solutions, visit http://www.alterrasol.com.

