California Community Colleges to Launch SBCC’s New Digital The Wellness Companion Hub

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (Sept. 17, 2025) — SBCC’s Student Health Services will officially launch its The Wellness Companion Hub — a digital interactive platform to support college students’ mental, physical, and sexual wellness — on Thursday, Sept. 25, at Santa Barbara City College’s West Cliff Campus. Powered by the vision and stewardship of SBCC’s Student Health Services’ The WELL the platform is approved by the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office-CCC Health & Wellness Project, and will launch at 116 California Community Colleges, promoting the mental health and wellbeing of college students from across the State.

“The Wellness Companion Hub is a welcomed and needed resource for students,” said Vice President, Student Services Paloma Arnold. “The reach of SBCC’s The WELL’s work in this online platform — inspired by our very own Student Program Advisor & LCSW, Becky Bean — will increase students’ resources and help educate and save lives. Special thanks to the SBCC Foundation who believed in this project from the beginning. We are so proud!”

The event, in partnership with SBCC’s The WELL and CLINIC, Veterans Support and Resource Center, DSPS (Disability Services and Programs for Students), Office of Student Life, and UMOJA (supporting Black, African American and other students), will feature engaging wellness activities including yoga, fitness, meditation, and a community art experience — along with delicious food and ice cream. Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics‘ mobile van will provide free flu shots for students, staff and faculty

About the Wellness Companion Hub

Through the interactive The Wellness Companion Hub, SBCC’s The WELL has the opportunity to make sustainable change for students not only at its SBCC campus but also throughout the California Community Colleges System (CCCS). The Health Services Association for California Community Colleges (HSACCC) and the SBCC Foundation both endorse the innovative platform.

The HUB focuses on inclusive, trustworthy tools and resources that promote mental, physical, and sexual wellness. The HUB helps students care for themselves in ways that truly fit their lives. The Wellness Companion Hub’s mental, physical and sexual wellness resources and wellness tools include:

• The Well’s Culinary Arts & Wellness Guidebook: 200+ page guidebook

• Connected Wellness Video Series: Educational health and wellness videos

• Podcasts, Sonic Resets & Mindful Soundscapes

• Wellness guides, toolkits and resources

Website: WellCompanionHub.com

Instagram: @WellCompanionHub

EVENT DETAILS

SBCC’s The Wellness Companion Hub Launch Party & Vaccine Clinic

Thursday, Sept. 25, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Location: West Campus Lawn & Fountain (see map)

Parking is FREE on the SBCC West Cliff Campus

Admission: Free and open to the public

About SBCC

Established in 1909, Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) is one of the oldest community colleges in California. The district consists of SBCC’s main campus on Santa Barbara’s beachfront coast, two separate campuses for its School of Extended Learning programs, as well as a Cosmetology school. The college offers a range of associate degree, certificate and transfer programs and is recognized by the Department of Education as an official Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI).