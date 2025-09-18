Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – September 16, 2025

Community members are invited to take part in the first nationwide celebration of clean energy here in Santa Barbara on Sunday, September 21, at the Santa Barbara Public Library’s Michael Towbes Library Plaza.

This festival-style event, put on by a collaborative of local non-profits and the City and County of Santa Barbara, will celebrate clean energy progress in our community and offer practical ways to accelerate the transition to a fossil-free future. Hear from inspiring speakers and talk with elected officials, enjoy family-friendly activities, and learn about home and business electrification resources.

“The Sustainability & Resilience Department, Santa Barbara Clean Energy, and the Santa Barbara Public Library are proud to collaborate with our community partners to bring this nationwide celebration to Santa Barbara,” said Alelia Parenteau, Sustainability & Resilience Director. “Transitioning to renewable energy is essential to reaching the City’s ambitious goal of carbon neutrality by 2035, and this event provides an opportunity for the community to be part of that progress.”

Santa Barbara Sun Day Celebration

Sunday, September 21, 2025

1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Central Library, Michael Towbes Library Plaza (40 East Anapamu St.)

Event Info | Add Event to Your Calendar

The Santa Barbara Sun Day event is part of a larger national movement demonstrating that clean energy technologies are affordable, reliable, and ready to deploy at scale. According to Sun Day organizers, the United States added 50 gigawatts of solar power to the grid in 2024 – the most any energy source has added in two decades – enough to power 8.5 million homes.

For more information, visit the Sustainability & Resilience Department (Sustainability.SantaBarbaraCA.gov).

About Sun Day

Santa Barbara’s Sun Day event is put on by the City of Santa Barbara Sustainability & Resilience Department and Santa Barbara Clean Energy, Santa Barbara Public Library, Community Environmental Council, Tri-County Regional Energy Network (3C-REN), Central Coast Community Energy (3CE), Clean Coalition, The Society of Fearless Grandmothers Santa Barbara, and the Santa Barbara Sierra Club.