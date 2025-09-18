City National Bank, United Way Team Up with Franklin Elementary School for Back-to-School Drive

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara, CA, September 17, 2025 – City National Bank and United Way of Santa Barbara County teamed up again this year to facilitate backpack and school supply distribution to students at Franklin Elementary School for the start of the 2025/2026 school year. The drive is part of City National Bank’s longstanding local relationship with United Way which has donated over 1,700 backpacks with school supplies over the course of 10+ years of collaboration.

“City National Bank is proud to support local students as they head back to school,” said Amber Ortiz, Senior Vice President of City National Bank Private Banking. “Our longstanding relationship with United Way and local schools is central to our commitment to educational programs that provide today’s youth with a strong foundation for future success.”

The backpacks and school supplies will continue to be distributed throughout the year to local school districts. Backpacks are available to partnering schools to support families in need and will also be distributed to students participating in the United Learning Center tutoring program, the Bridge the Break program, and other programs offered through United Way as needed.

“It’s been a joy to work with the City National Bank team through this annual Back-to-School Drive,” said Frances Contreras, Director of Programs and Partnerships at United Way. “The generosity of our community makes these opportunities possible for the children and families that we serve together. It’s an honor to be a part of this cycle of local giving and opportunity.”

Community partnerships play an essential role in United Way’s local impact. With the support of organizations like City National Bank, United Way can continue its commitment to local students and families. United Way is grateful for the dedication of its partnership network, which allows United Way to serve and looks forward to continued impact for the thousands of children, individuals, and families each year.

To learn more about City National Bank’s school-readiness initiatives, including Reading is The Way Up and Dollars + Sense, a financial education program, please visit http://www.cnb.com/about-us/education.html. For more information about United Way and its community programs in Santa Barbara County, please visit http://www.unitedwaysb.org.

About United Way of Santa Barbara County

Since 1923, United Way of Santa Barbara County has been a key leader in local efforts to empower children, families, and communities through its own unique collaborative programs and initiatives, partnership convening efforts, volunteer development, and funding. United Way’s mission is to enrich the lives of children and families and build resilient communities by leading local programs and partnerships that improve school readiness and academic achievement, financial security, and community resiliency.