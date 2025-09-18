Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY –Travelers near Guadalupe will encounter a daytime lane closure on Highway 1 between W. Main St. (Highway 166) and Brown Road, starting Monday, September 22.

One-way traffic control will take place Monday thru Friday, from 8 am to 4 pm.

Crews will be using these lane closures to remove trees in anticipation of an upcoming shoulder widening project. Weather permitting, lane closures associated with this work are scheduled to end mid-October.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: X/Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram at: Caltrans_D5.

