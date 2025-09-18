LEAP Receives National Diaper Need Awareness Week Proclamation

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, Calif., September 17, 2025 – With one in two families struggling with diaper need, many parents are forced to skip meals or delay changing diapers to extend their supply. Fortunately, Santa Barbara County and partner nonprofits are working together to spread awareness and help alleviate the growing need for diapers in our community.

On Tuesday, September 16th, LEAP: Learn. Engage. Advocate. Partner. received a proclamation from the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors officially recognizing National Diaper Need Awareness Week, which takes place from September 15-21, 2025.

The proclamation, introduced by 2nd District Supervisor and Board Chair Laura Capps and 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann, acknowledges the critical issue of diaper need – the inability to afford enough clean diapers. It highlights the adverse impact this has on the health and well-being of children and families.

“No parent should ever have to choose between food and diapers. By shining a light on diaper need, we are helping families meet a most basic necessity and ensuring every child in our community has the chance to grow up healthy and cared for,” said Joan Hartmann.

“Here in Santa Barbara County, we’re taking meaningful steps to support the health, dignity, and well-being of our youngest. I’m proud to support LEAP and the vital work they do to ensure that every child has the essentials they need to thrive,” said Laura Capps.

LEAP, a member of the National Diaper Bank Network, operates the only registered diaper bank in Santa Barbara County and has distributed over 260,000 diapers and wipes to local families since launching the program in 2021. This will mark the 3rd year that LEAP has participated in National Diaper Need Awareness Week, raising awareness and partnering with local organizations to hold diaper drives. This year, they have partnered with several other businesses to host diaper drives to expand their reach across the county.

“Diapers are not a luxury; they are a basic need,” said Lori Goodman, CEO of LEAP. “When families have access to clean diapers, parents can focus on work, school, and caring for their children without the constant stress of making impossible choices. We’re grateful to the County and our community partners for standing with us to ensure every baby in Santa Barbara County can grow up healthy and cared for.”

During National Diaper Need Awareness Week, residents can help babies stay clean and dry by donating boxes of diapers at one of LEAP’s Diaper Drive Partners: Old Town Coffee in Goleta, Deckers Brand Showcase, Trinity Church of the Nazarene, and RiseUp Fitness.

LEAP: Learn. Engage. Advocate. Partner. mitigates the effects of poverty, racism, and trauma by providing high-quality, trauma-informed child care, comprehensive, culturally sensitive family support, and visionary community leadership.

We envision a community where children are loved, valued, and respected and families are supported to reach their highest potential. For more information, visit http://www.leapcentralcoast.org