GOLETA, CA, September 17, 2025 – The countdown to Creek Week 2025 is on! Beginning this Saturday, September 20, participate in activities throughout the week right here in Goleta that will allow you to connect with, learn about, and care for our local waterways.

Here is what you have to look forward to in Goleta throughout the week:

Coastal Cleanup Day

Saturday, September 20, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Join millions worldwide for this annual event. Locally, help clean up Ellwood Bluffs & Beach and Haskell’s Beach (hosted by Explore Ecology).

Register & view all sites at exploreecology.org/coastal-cleanup-day.

San Pedro/Las Vegas Creeks Cleanup

Saturday, September 20, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Help the Environmental Defense Center and the City of Goleta restore healthy waterways. Meet at Covington Footbridge (6200 block of Covington Way). RSVP: btrautwein@environmentaldefensecenter.org

Beautify Goleta: Free Bulky Item Drop-Off

Saturday, September 20, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Safely dispose of unwanted items at Phelps Road between Cannon Green Drive & Pacific Oaks Road. Accepted items include: mattresses, box springs, furniture, wood pallets, tires, etc. Please do not bring electronics, hazardous waste, or medications – these items will not be accepted.

North San Jose Creek Walking Tour

Wednesday, September 24, 4:00 – 5:30 p.m.

Meeting Point: Southeast corner of Cathedral Oaks Road and North Kellogg Avenue

Step away from the hustle and bustle and immerse yourself in the natural beauty of San Jose Creek.

Learn about the challenges facing creek health and efforts to protect and restore this important waterway. This year’s tour also highlights the County’s Beach Sediment Management and Resilience Tactics (BeachSMART) project.

Reserve your spot by emailing environmentalservices@cityofgoleta.org.



From Bluffs to Backyards: Native Plant Walk at Ellwood

Wednesday, September 24, 5:00 – 6:30 p.m.

Meeting Point: Ellwood Mesa Parking Lot (across from Ellwood Elementary)

Take a guided walk through Ellwood Mesa to explore the beauty, resilience, and ecological benefits of native plants. Learn how these resilient species support pollinators, conserve water, and strengthen ecosystems – at Ellwood and in your own garden.

RSVP: https://tinyurl.com/2kv3mvz4

Restoration Planting at Ellwood Monarch Grove

Thursday, September 25, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Meeting Point: Ellwood Mesa Parking area opposite Ellwood Elementary at 8:45 am for a short walk to the planting area

Join UCSB’s Cheadle Center Staff and student team to plant native plants in support of Monarch butterflies. Wear pants, close-toed shoes, and bring a hat and water. Gloves, tools and plants will be provided.

RSVP to ncos@ccber.ucsb.edu

Creek Week Art Contest Reception

Thursday, September 25, 5:30 – 7:00 p.m.

Goleta Community Center (5679 Hollister Avenue)

Come enjoy the creativity from local artists of all ages who created artwork for the 4th Annual Creek Week Art Contest. This year’s theme is “Once Upon a Creek: Bringing the Community Together with Art.” While the reception is on September 25, the artwork is on display now through October 10 at the Goleta Community Center.

Creek Week is an annual celebration throughout the South Coast of our creeks, watersheds, and the ocean. For a full list of Creek Week events, visit SBCreekWeek.com.