Santa Barbara Humane’s Glitter Paw Disco Gala Raises Critical Support for Local Animals

Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara Humane announced the success of its 2025 Glitter Paw Disco Gala, a sold-out celebration that welcomed more than 150 guests to the Cabrillo Pavilion on September 6 and raised more than $300,000 to support animals and the people who love them across Santa Barbara County.

The lively evening featured a spirited auction led by Tina Ballue. In an unforgettable moment of generosity, longtime supporter Earl Minnis placed a surprise $100,000 bid on a Pedro de la Cruz painting, underscoring the community’s deep commitment to helping local animals thrive.

“Seeing our community come together with such energy and generosity is inspiring,” said Paige Van Tuyl, Santa Barbara Humane’s chief philanthropy oﬃcer. “Every dollar raised represents compassion in action, helping us change the lives of animals and families who need us most.”

While this year’s gala has concluded, Santa Barbara Humane invites the community to continue celebrating and supporting animals at future events, including the third annual Wild West Fest on March 14, 2026, at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge. For details on upcoming events and ways to help year-round, visit sbhumane.org/events.

As a 501(c)(3) non-profit, Santa Barbara Humane is the oldest animal welfare agency in Santa Barbara County, serving the community for over 135 years. The organization’s two campuses in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria provide low-cost veterinary care, affordable dog training, adoption, and socially-conscious sheltering for local animals, whether with a loving family or at the shelter waiting for a home of their own. Because Santa Barbara Humane does not receive any federal funding, it relies on donor support to help thousands of animals and families each year in Santa Barbara County.