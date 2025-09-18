Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

With the fall quarter nearing its start date, student move-in activities at UC Santa Barbara will impact traffic and parking on and around campus beginning Thursday, Sept. 18, and through Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025. Due to the high volume of vehicles on campus, traffic congestion will be noticeably higher throughout these dates.

Several campus parking lots will be closed and reserved for the Move-In operations in order to safely and efficiently move in thousands of students.

Thursday, September 18, and Friday, September 19, the following parking lots will be closed and reserved for Move-In operations:

East Campus Parking Lots 2, 4, 5, 8, and 9 will be closed. Limited parking will be available to staff wishing to access the east campus on these dates in Parking Lots 1, 3, and Parking Structure 10.

Limited parking will be available to staff wishing to access the east campus on these dates in Parking Lots 1, 3, and Parking Structure 10. Parking Lot 23, near The Club and Guest House, will also be closed, except for parents accessing the parking lot for the Children’s Center. Parking Structure 22 will remain open, but will be impacted.

Parking Structure 22 will remain open, but will be impacted. Parking Lots 65 (Sierra Madre), 58, and 59 (Santa Catalina) will be closed. Lot 60 will be available for staff working the event.

Saturday, September 20, and Sunday, September 21, the following parking lots will be closed and reserved for Move-In operations:

East Campus Parking Lots 2, 3, 4,5, 6, 8, and 9 will be closed. Limited parking will be available to staff wishing to access the east campus on these dates in Parking Lot 1 and Parking Structure 10. It is recommended that you avoid the Channel Islands Halls(Anacapa, San Miguel, Santa Cruz, Santa Rosa, and San Nicolas) due to heavy traffic.

Limited parking will be available to staff wishing to access the east campus on these dates in Parking Lot 1 and Parking Structure 10. It is recommended that you avoid the Channel Islands Halls(Anacapa, San Miguel, Santa Cruz, Santa Rosa, and San Nicolas) due to heavy traffic. Parking Lot 23, near The Club and Guest House, will be closed. Parking Structure 22 will be heavily impacted.

Parking Structure 22 will be heavily impacted. Parking Lot 65 (Sierra Madre), Parking Lots 58 and 59 (Santa Catalina) will be closed.

Additionally, all Parking in Lot 30 will be restricted all day Sunday, September 21, in preparation for a UCSB men’s soccer game that evening.

in preparation for a UCSB men’s soccer game that evening. Parking Lots 16 and Mesa 18 (University Plaza) will also be impacted by extended-term parking for families participating in the Move-In activities, as well as Athletic Events.

To accommodate the high volume of vehicles moving into Santa Catalina, one lane of westbound El Colegio Road will be shut down to allow for curbside loading Thursday, September 18, through Sunday, September 21. Santa Barbara County has approved this closure and will be staffed by professional traffic control contractors. Please use caution if traveling through the area.

We recommend avoiding travel to campus during this period of time if possible.

The UCSB Interactive Campus Map can be accessed here: https://www.map.ucsb.edu