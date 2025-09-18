USCIS Unveils First Changes to Naturalization Test in Multi-Step Overhaul of American Citizenship Standards

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

WASHINGTON — Today, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services posted a Federal Register notice announcing implementation of the 2025 naturalization civics test. The 2025 test assesses an alien’s understanding of U.S. history and government in line with the statutory requirement and is one of many steps in an ongoing effort to restore integrity to the naturalization process and meet congressional intent. Naturalization is a privilege that allows aliens to become fully vested members of American society, with important rights and responsibilities that all citizens should exercise and respect.

“American citizenship is the most sacred citizenship in the world and should only be reserved for aliens who will fully embrace our values and principles as a nation. By ensuring only those aliens who meet all eligibility requirements, including the ability to read, write, and speak English and understand U.S. government and civics, are able to naturalize, the American people can be assured that those joining us as fellow citizens are fully assimilated and will contribute to America’s greatness. These critical changes are the first of many,” said USCIS Spokesperson Matthew Tragesser.

USCIS has already announced several changes, including restoring robust vetting for all aliens and stricter reviews of disability exceptions to the English and civics requirements. USCIS has also provided officers guidance on assessing aliens’ good moral character, looking for positive contributions to American society instead of a mere absence of bad behavior. The agency is also resuming neighborhood investigations to ensure that aliens meet statutory requirements and are worthy of U.S. citizenship. Other recent policies include clarifying that unlawfully voting, unlawfully registering to vote, and making false claims to U.S. citizenship disqualify aliens from showing good moral character.

In the coming weeks and months, USCIS will announce other initiatives to further enhance the integrity of the naturalization process.

For more information, see the Federal Register notice. Find test implementation and administration information, test questions and study guides online at the USCIS Citizenship Resource Center.

