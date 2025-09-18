Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The ringed gas giant Saturn comes into focus at Westmont’s stargazing event on Friday, Sept. 19, beginning at sunset and lasting several hours at the Westmont Observatory. The solar system’s Hula-Hoop champion will start low in the evening sky, but will be visible later in the evening after 8 p.m.

The Owl Cluster, Great Globular Cluster in Hercules and the Black Swan Cluster will also be highlights of the free public viewing.

“I hope the night sky reminds everyone of God’s beauty, faithfulness, creativity and grace,” says Jennifer Gee, director of the observatory and assistant professor of physics, who helped launch Westmont’s astrophysics minor last year.

The Westmont Observatory opens to the public every third Friday of the month in conjunction with the Santa Barbara Astronomical Unit, whose member bring their own telescopes to share. The observatory houses the Keck Telescope, which has been one of the most powerful public scopes on the Central Coast when it was installed in its current home 16 years ago. The computer-controlled telescope has served as a versatile instrument for Westmont faculty and students who have used it for a variety of research projects and coursework.

Free parking is available near the observatory, which is between the baseball field and the track and field/soccer complex. To enter Westmont’s campus, please use the Main Entrance off of La Paz Road. The lower entrance off of Cold Springs Road is closed to visitors after 7 p.m.

In case of cloudy skies, please call the Telescope Viewing Hotline at (805) 565-6272 and check the observatory website to see if the viewing has been canceled.