I was saddened by the violence that took the life of Charlie Kirk. I was also struck by recent comments by race driver Danica Patrick and many others that his death silenced a voice trying to bring conservative values to young people.

I thought, yes, right on. we all do indeed need to promote conservative values, many of which we learned in kindergarten, in church, from the 10 Commandments, the Sermon on the Mount, the Golden Rule, and our parents. They are sometimes called family values. Each one is important, so let’s set an example and talk to young people about all of them and not pick and choose.

Those conservative values say we should:

Tell the truth

Obey the law

Respect marriage and avoid adultery

Respect women as equals

Not abuse women

Strive for peaceful solutions, and not take a life except as a last resort

Love, care for, and not abuse children

Ensure physical and mental health care is available at reasonable cost for adults and children at an early age to deal with issues like abuse, bullying, disability, and sexual identity

Discourage final decisions about sexual identity until full maturity

Help the less fortunate and share when we can

Play fair and not cheat

Spend money responsibly

Pay our debts

Save for a rainy day

Pay as we go if possible rather than borrow

Get a good education

Study arithmetic, history, and science

Be analytical and not accept conspiracy theories over facts

Work hard and be competent

Reward hard work and competence

Avoid cronyism

Learn to read and write, then read a lot

Listen to others

Make tough decisions

Inform ourselves and be good citizens

Be ethical

Be tolerant of other views

Not exclude those who are different

Avoid swearing or using obscene language

Think before speaking and acting

Treat people individually not as a group

Avoid labeling

Conserve our earthly resources and environment for our grandchildren

Avoid bullying

Avoid being vindictive

Be forgiving but accountable for actions

Take responsibilty

Set a good example

Respect law enforcement and judges

Give back to our Country

Serve in the military or in other ways

Keep a strong defense

Protect our national secrets

Avoid being greedy or coveting power

Be humble and grateful

Avoid being jealous

Try to limit the size of government

Watch out for unintended consequences of good intentions

Try to avoid a culture of government dependency for individuals and business

Treat others as you want to be treated

Do good deeds and pass good deeds forward

If you believe in a God, be God-fearing

Avoid being a hypocrite

Be kind to fellow humans and animals.

Of course there are more.

Let’s get started, all of us, top to bottom.