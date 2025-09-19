Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA — September 18, 2025 — Hospice of Santa Barbara (HSB) celebrated the 2025 Heroes of Hospice award recipients at its sold-out 13th Annual Heroes of Hospice (HOH) luncheon on Sunday, September 14, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 1:30 PM at the Rosewood Miramar Beach Resort (1759 S Jameson Lane, Montecito). The event recognized individuals and organizations for their outstanding service and dedication to the health and well-being of the community, while also marking 51 years of Hospice of Santa Barbara’s compassionate care.

CenCal Health received the Medical Award in recognition of its leadership in championing healthcare access for children. Providing health coverage for 1 in 4 people in Santa Barbara County, CenCal Health has been in operation since 1983, making it the oldest Medicaid-managed care program of its kind in the country.

“CenCal Health is an incredible partner to Hospice of Santa Barbara and provides access to high-quality health services, along with education and outreach, for thousands of low-income and marginalized families in Santa Barbara County,” said David Selberg, CEO of HSB. “They know that our entire community thrives when we all achieve optimal health together.”

YouthWell was honored with the Partner Award for its essential work in coordinating mental health and wellness services for youth across the region. YouthWell collaborates with HSB to support children navigating grief, mental wellness, and the development of self-care practices.

“YouthWell plays a critical role in providing an important safety-net of support in our community for children and teens and their families in crisis,” said Selberg.

Angel Flight West received the Volunteer Award for its unwavering commitment to providing free medical transportation to individuals and families in need. The organization connects volunteer pilots and commercial airlines with people whose non-emergency health needs require long-distance travel to access care.

“Angel Flight West is a gift to all the communities they serve, including here in Santa Barbara,” said Selberg. “With their donated flights, they serve as the transportation bridge for those in need of medical care and the facilities that can help them.”

The luncheon also featured keynote speaker David Kessler, best-selling author and one of the world’s foremost experts on death and grief. Kessler shared his insights, including his experiences working with children in grief, a key focus of this year’s event.

Event Details

Date: Sunday, September 14, 2025

Time: 11:00 AM – 1:30 PM

Location: Rosewood Miramar Beach Resort, Santa Barbara, CA

For more information about Hospice of Santa Barbara and its programs, visit http://www.hospiceofsb.org.

Hospice of Santa Barbara

Hospice of Santa Barbara provides professional counseling, support groups, and patient care services free of charge to individuals and families who are grieving the death of a loved one or experiencing the impact of a life-threatening illness. Hospice of Santa Barbara also provides counseling in our offices and on seventeen local elementary, junior high and high school campuses to children and teens who are grieving the loss of a loved one. For more information

about Hospice of Santa Barbara, including volunteer opportunities, call (805) 563-8820 or visit http://www.hospiceofsb.org/