Santa Barbara High Girls’ Volleyball Sweeps Rival Dos Pueblos 25-19, 25-20, 25-18

The Santa Barbara High girls’ volleyball team improved to 5-2 in Channel league play with a 25-19, 25-20, 25-14 sweep of rival Dos Pueblos on Thursday night.

Sophomore setter Jules Horton continued her rapid improvement orchestrating the Santa Barbara attack. She finished with 29 assists, three aces, 16 digs and two kills.

“This was a nice solid match for us, a team effort, and a good way to end the first round of league play,” said Santa Barbara High coach Kristin Hempy. “Jules Horton had a good night, contributing on all ends – defense, setting, offense and serving.”

Kira Elliott led the way for the Dons offensively with eleven kills. Blake Saunders put together an excellent all-around effort with seven kills, four aces, four digs and two blocks.

Blake Saunders delivers the spike. Photo Credit: Gary Kim

For Dos Pueblos Addison Low continued to shine as a primary offensive weapon and finished with eleven kills, three aces, seven digs and one block. Faith Harrison also chipped in seven kills, one ace, and two blocks.

With the loss the Chargers are now 2-5 in Channel League play.