Goleta, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office invites community members to join deputies for Coffee with a Cop on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the McDonald’s located at 146 S. Fairview Avenue in Goleta.

This informal gathering gives residents an opportunity to meet with deputies, ask questions, share concerns, and get to know the men and women who serve their community. There is no agenda or speeches, just a chance to have a conversation and build relationships in a comfortable environment.

Thanks to the generosity of McDonald’s, McCafé coffee will be provided free of charge to attendees during the event.

“Events like Coffee with a Cop give us the opportunity to connect with our community in a relaxed setting,” said Lieutenant Vasquez, Chief of Police for the City of Goleta. “We encourage everyone to stop by, have a cup of coffee, and get to know the deputies who are dedicated to keeping Goleta and the surrounding areas safe.”

The Sheriff’s Office looks forward to welcoming residents, business owners, and community partners to this event.

Event Details:

👮🏼 What: Coffee with a Cop

📅 When: Tuesday, October 7, 2025, 8:00 – 10:00 a.m.

📍 Where: McDonald’s, 146 S. Fairview Avenue, Goleta

🍵 Cost: Free