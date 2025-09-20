Bishop Diego Overcomes Mistakes to Defeat Etiwanda 28-14

Despite a myriad of mistakes the Bishop Diego Football team excelled in key moments to capture a 28-14 non-league victory over visiting Etiwanda on Friday night at La Playa Stadium.

The two teams tied, 27-27, last season at Etiwanda and that result proved to be a decisive factor in the Cardinals being left out of the CIF Southern Section playoffs. Three first half fumbles kept the game close, but Bishop Diego pulled away in the second half, improving its record to 4-0 on the season.

“That tie was really the decision maker in terms of whether or not we received an at-large bid into the playoffs. All of these games take on added importance particularly when you’ve got the competition we face in the Marmonte League,” said Bishop Diego coach Tom Crawford. “As coaches we talked about how this would be a marker game for us to see where we are at because we are going to see teams with size , speed and good quarterbacks going forward.”

Bishop Diego marched down the field on its opening drive of the game, but after traveling 83 yards on ten plays the Cardinals fumbled on first-and-goal from just inside the five-yard line and Etiwanda recovered.

The Cardinals went on to lose fumbles on each of their first three drives of the game. However, Etiwanda was unable to capitalize despite moving the ball fairly well before stalling repeatedly near midfield.

With time ticking down in the first half, Gabe Villa took matters into his own hands recovering a fumble that was forced by Bishop Diego defensive back Ian Bartley and returning it 40 yards to the two-yard line.One play later, Villa flashed his skills on offense with a two-yard touchdown run that put the Cardinals ahead 7-0 with 32 seconds remaining in the second quarter.

Gabe Villa boosted Bishop Diego on both sides of the ball. Photo credit: Gary Kim

Villa finished with 105 rushing yards on 18 carries and four catches for 79 yards receiving. He has taken on an increased role after an injury to star running back Oscar Mauia in the West Ranch game.

“I just go out there and play the game that I love. I put a lot of work in so I rely on that,” said Villa of his versatility. “My teammates have my back and I know that.”

The momentum carried over into the second half as Bishop Diego put together an eight-play, 64-yard drive to open the third quarter that was capped off by a 16-yard Bartley touchdown run on an end around,which increased the Bishop Diego lead to 14-0 with 8:33 remaining in the third quarter.

Special teams loomed large with 2:14 remaining in the third quarter as Samuel Crawford returned a punt 66 yards to the end zone increasing the Cardinals’ lead to 21-0.

After an Etiwanda turnover on downs, the Bishop Diego passing attack came to life as tua Rojas connected with John Michael Flint on a 34-yard bomb. Flint made the spectacular catch with one hand before tumbling into the end zone to increase the Bishop Diego lead to 28-0 with 9:10 remaining in the fourth quarter.

The visiting Eagles tacked on two late touchdowns on a ten-yard touchdown run by sophomore running back Jaidyn Shepherd and a 35-yard touchdown pass from Keegan Campuzano to

Jaylen Fugate.

Bishop Diego will travel to Alemany next week to conclude non-league play.