24th Annual Santa Barbara Rescue Mission Bayou Down Under Honors Janet Rowse Co-founder fo SafeLaunch

Credit: Courtesy

The 24th Annual Santa Barbara Rescue Mission Bayou Down Under benefit will be held Saturday, October 4, 2025, at two o’clock at the Grand Lawn at Sandpiper Golf Club, where Janet Rowse, co-founder and Executive Director of SafeLaunch, a Santa Barbara-based organization committed to preventing youth substance abuse, will be honored with the Leni Fe Bland Award for her dedication to youth addiction prevention.

Instead of intervening after substance abuse, SafeLaunch facilitates comprehensive prevention efforts, empowering youth through Drug Free Clubs that support healthy choices. Believing it takes a collective effort to launch children safely into adulthood, Janet works tirelessly to unite parents, educators, healthcare providers, and community leaders in the mission to safeguard young minds from addiction. For additional information please visit http://www.safelaunch.org.

During a pre-event meeting with Janet Rowse, she shared with me how pleased she was to be honored with the Léni Fé Bland Award for her dedication to youth addiction prevention. “Receiving this award is such an honor”, said Rowse. “It has been a special journey over many years, developing friendships with Rolf Geyling, his staff, and many volunteers whose dedication to the SBRM brings such value to our community. We have a special connection with the Rescue Mission in that we’re united in serving our community, though from different points along the continuum – SBRM provides vital, individualized care for those battling addiction, while SafeLaunch focuses on primary prevention so fewer people will need that care. Prevention is key to stopping addiction before it starts”. Since 90% of addiction begins with use of any substance before age 18, we must go upstream to protect our youth before they start.”

The Australian-themed Bayou Down Under will feature an impressive afternoon at the Sandpiper Golf Club, showcasing the epic SBRM silent auction, Aussie snacks at the Outback Shack, and dinner on the green of the Sandpiper Golf Club overlooking the gold coast presented by Pure Joy Catering. Shuttles will be provided for guests, and off-site parking will be available at a secure and convenient location, however, on-site parking will be available for guests with physical restrictions.

The fabulous Rescue Mission annual silent auction for 2025 will include a week at Kahuna Plantation Kauai, stay at Williamsburg Woodland Inn, tours of Yorktown, Chef-crafted dinner with Tony Figueroa, Ski visit at Juniper Springs Lodge in Mammoth Lakes Resort, as well as a bevy of amazing raffle delights to please guests.

Co-chairs Pamela Dillman Haskell and Nancy Melekian as well as the honorary event committee, board of directors, women’s auxiliary and Rolf Geyling, President of SBRM look forward to Bayou Down Under being yet another special and memorable event to support the life-changing work of the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission. Reservations are limited so please respond before September 18, 2025.

The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission is a 501(c)(3) organization serving the community for 28 years, bringing physical, emotional, educational, and spiritual resources to individuals and families in need. Last year the Bayou event raised some $600,000 to assist people seeking shelter and recovery from drug and alcohol addiction.

It is the only organization between Oxnard and Santa Maria that provides hot meals and overnight accommodation to homeless guests 365 days of the year. The Rescue Mission receives no government funding. Funds raised allow the Rescue Mission to offer a 12-month residential drug and alcohol treatment program and provide emergency and transitional services for homeless guests. For more information visit; http://www.sbrm.org/bayou25.