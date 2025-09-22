American Cancer Society’s 2025 Riviera Gala to Spotlight Local Heroes and Rally Community Support in the Fight to End Cancer

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA — 9.22.25 The American Cancer Society (ACS) invites the community to join in celebrating resilience and innovation at the 2025 Riviera Gala: A Journey of Hope, to be held Friday, November 14, 2025, at the Ritz-Carlton Bacara in Santa Barbara.

This inspiring evening will honor two extraordinary people whose stories reflect the strength and compassion of the Central Coast:

• Dr. Fred Kass M.D., Community Impact Honoree, has revolutionized cancer care through decades of leadership at Ridley-Tree Cancer Center and national clinical trials, bringing cutting-edge treatments to local patients.

• Drea Sauceda, Survivor Honoree, a breast cancer survivor, a dedicated Central Coast educator, and national advocate featured in ACS’s Stories of Hope and the NFL’s Crucial Catch campaign, continues to raise awareness for early detection and survivorship.

Hosted by Dr. Leonie H. Mattison, founder of The Thread Movement, the Riviera Gala brings together leaders in healthcare, business, and philanthropy for an evening of elegant dining, live and silent auctions, and the Hall of Honor—a heartfelt installation of personalized banners celebrating the life and legacy of survivors, fighters, caregivers, and those we’ve lost to cancer, all while highlighting ACS’ vision to end cancer as we know it, for everyone.

“The Riviera Gala reflects the incredible spirit of the Central Coast. It’s more than a fundraiser—it’s a celebration of community,” said Laura Steinfeldt, Vice President of ACS Greater Los Angeles and Central Coast. “We’re proud to honor Dr. Kass and Drea Sauceda, whose stories remind us why we fight cancer on every front.”

Thanks to generous support from UCLA Health, Agilent Technologies, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, Shield by Guardant, and Lash Construction, ACS continues to deliver vital services to families in the region.

Proceeds from the event will support:

• Expanded access to cancer screenings in rural and underserved communities as well as essential industries

• Transportation, lodging, and resources for patients and families while undergoing treatment

• Local research at UCSB to advance cancer therapies

• Community-based prevention, education, and advocacy programs throughout the Central Coast

EVENT DETAILS

Date: Friday, November 14, 2025

Location: Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara

Tickets & Info: https://riviera.acsgala.org